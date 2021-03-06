Parties again swing into poll mode for Bihar panchayat elections

The Janata Dal United (JDU) led by CM Nitish Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are busy training its party members while the RJD is evaluating caste equations across the state and highlighting the allegedly anti-people policies of the government.

Patna, March 6 (IANS) After completion of Bihar assembly elections a few months ago, political parties in the state have swung into poll mode again with the objective to put up a good show in the upcoming Panchayat elections expected to be held next month.

The JDU has started a two-day training session for those in-charge of assembly constituencies in the state. On Saturday, they were given training to approach everyday voters for the Panchayat election.

BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal and Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also imparted training to Saptrishis and Panna Pramukhs at a training session in Patna.

Jaiswal said that the election campaign will be conducted in the digital mode similar to the campaign in the Bihar assembly elections. "In this case, the role of Saptrishis and Panna Pramukh is very important.

Saptarishi refers to 7 people who work under the Block Level Agent (BLA) of each booth. The idea is to reach the doorstep of as many voters as possible.

The RJD is paying attention to the Muslim-Yadav (MY) equation and Dalits. Besides, its leaders will highlight the high crime graph, liquor smuggling and lack of employment opportunities during the election campaign.

