Parts of Delhi engulfs with heavy fog; air quality remains 'very poor'

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Parts of the national capital engulfed with heavy fog on Friday morning while the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city remained in the very poor category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).



"The overall Delhi air quality is in the low-end of the "very poor" category as forecast. Surface winds are low and forecasted to improve and change in direction to easterly. Better ventilation is likely to influence AQI positively. AQI is likely to stay in the lower end of "very poor" for the next two days and it is likely to further improve on February 20," SAFAR said in its bulletin.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

As per the SAFAR, the concentration of PM10 particles stood at 188 in the 'moderate' category while PM 93 at 150 in the 'poor' category today.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 12 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Delhi's Palam at 5:30 am today.

The maximum temperature would be around 28-degree Celcius whereas the minimum would be 10 degrees Celcius respectively, the regional weather department said yesterday. (ANI)