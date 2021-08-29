Parts of Delhi likely to receive thunderstorm, light rain

The Met Department has predicted cloudy sky and light rainfall till September 1.

The maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to be at 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected at 26 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light rain with thunderstorm in some parts of Delhi on Sunday.

On Saturday, the National Capital Region received light to moderate rain in some parts, giving much needed respite from heat and humidity.

The IMD's data shows that no rainfall was recorded between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. at Safdarjung, the city's base station, but other stations recorded very light to moderate showers.

The maximum rainfall was recorded at Ridge at 22.2 mm between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

The maximum and minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 35.4 degrees Celsius and 25.8 degrees Celsius respectively, both one notch below normal.

The relative humidity was recorded at 53 per cent.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the national capital continued to remain in the 'moderate' category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 147 on Saturday.

The main pollutant was PM10 due to high concentration of dust in the air.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

--IANS

pd/niv/shs/ksk/