Parts of Delhi to face water shortage till Sep 17: DJB

The DJB said that disruption has occurred due to repair works in the pump house and electric panels at Dichaon Kalan Underground Reservoir, and the water supply to several residential colonies will be hit until the repair works are done. "It is expected that pipeline water supply will be resumed by Friday evening," it said.

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Water supply will remain affected in parts of the national capital till September 17, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Wednesday.

The areas that will remain affected are Gopal Nagar, Lokesh Park, Mitroan village, Shiv Enclave, Najafgarh, Nirman Vihar, Gupta Market, Aggarwal Colony, Ekta Vihar, Krishna Vihar, Aradhna Enclave, Baba Haridas Nagar, Sainik Enclave, Vinobha Enclave and Extension, Saraswati Kunj, Janata Vihar and many others.

People in the affected areas will have to depend on water supplied by the DJB water tankers. It further stated that water will be provided in all affected areas by the water tankers, and the citizens can contact the DJB for these at 1800127744, 8527995818.

It said that the problem in the pump house and electric panels have been caused by heavy rainfall in the area in the last few days. In the last few days, Delhi has witnessed heavy rainfall across the national capital, which has resulted in huge water-logging.

--IANS

pd/rdk/vd