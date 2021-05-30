Parts of Delhi, UP to receive light to moderate intensity rain, thunderstorm: IMD

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur in parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in the next few hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday morning.



"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of South-west Delhi, Rampur, Aligarh, Atrauli, Khair, Hathras, Jalesar, Iglas, Sikandra-Rao, Jattari, Gabhana, Pahasu (U.P)," tweeted IMD.

In its daily weather bulletin issued on Saturday, IMD has predicted thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) would very likely occur at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana and Kerala and Mahe. on Sunday.

"With lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep. Thunderstorm/Duststorm (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan," IMD predicted for Sunday.

It said heat wave conditions very likely in some pockets over West Rajasthan; in isolated pockets over south Punjab, south Haryana, East Rajasthan and Vidarbha.

"Heavy Rainfall at isolated places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Kerala and Mahe," IMD added.

Meanwhile, parts of north and west India received heavy to moderate to intensity rain on Saturday as the remnant effect of cyclone Yaas.

Heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorm and strong winds, lashes Chandigarh and adjoining areas of Mohali and Panchkula on Saturday. Dharamsala received hail accompanied by heavy rain.

Parts of Maharashtra and UP also received heavy rain. A portion of Ekta Hotel in Malegaon collapsed following moderate rain and storm in Mumbai. (ANI)



