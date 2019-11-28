Parts of Himachal Pradesh receive fresh snowfall

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Wrapping famous tourist destinations of Himachal Pradesh in a thick blanket of snow, parts of the north Indian state received fresh snowfall in the last two days.

According to Manmohan Singh, Director of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Himachal Pradesh, districts like Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur, Shimla and other higher mountains in the Sirmaur district received fresh snowfall in the past 12 hours.

"The higher hill stations in the state received fresh snowfall and the temperature has come down by 4 to 5-degree celsius. Besides, the mid and lower hills in the state received fresh snowfall in the last 24 hours," Singh said.He added: "As per data, Ghondhla in Lahaul-Spiti districts received 31 centimeters fresh snowfall during the past 12 hours while Keylong and Kothi received 13 cm and 15cm snowfall respectively. Kalpa in Kinnaur district received 12 cm snowfall while Pooh and other parts of Kinnaur received 8-10 cm snowfall."Singh further stated that the minimum temperature has come down by 2 degrees and day temperature has dropped down by 4-5 degree Celsius. (ANI)Meanwhile, IMD predicted that the temperatures would oscillate around 4 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius today in Shimla, which is one of the popular tourist destinations in Himachal.The region may also receive rains and witness thunderstorms today.A yellow weather warning was also issued last week for heavy rain and snowfall in eight districts -- Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti.The IMD issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather, with 'yellow' indicating least danger. (ANI)