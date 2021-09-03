Parts of Himachal to receive light to moderate rain

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): A few parts of Himachal Pradesh will receive light to moderate rain in the next 36-48 hours, informed state India Metrological Department on Thursday.



"Rainfall over many areas in Himachal Pradesh is normal. Shimla, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Una, and Sirmaur districts to receive moderate rains," said Director of IMD Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul.

Speaking to ANI, Paul further said that the monsoon rain will be active again from September 6 in the state.

According to the IMD, the rain will continue after September 20, which is the date of withdrawal of monsoon from the state. So far no warning is issued by IMD in the state

He further said that landslide continues in different parts of Himachal Pradesh but it will not be massive.

The state capital on Thursday also witnessed the fresh landslide and three vehicles were damaged due to landslides in the Dev Nagar area of Shimla City.

Due to the rain during the past 24 hours in the state, the soil strata are becoming loose and are resulting in landslides in the region.

A local resident, Vinu Diman said that everyday people park their cars here as we don't have another place for parking. "These vehicles were parked and in the early morning hours, the boulders hit three cars and damaged completely after the landslide here." (ANI)

