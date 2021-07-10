Party keeping close vigil over Rajib Banerjee: WB BJP

By Syeda Shabana Parveen

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 10 (ANI): West Bengal BJP vice president Samik Bhattacharya on Saturday said the party is keeping close vigil over the movement of party MLA Rajib Banerjee who had joined from TMC before the assembly polls.



Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said, "There is no internal grudge in BJP against the leaders who came from TMC during the polls. Some of them thought that BJP will come to power and they will get a post. But unfortunately, it did not happen. Now the then TMC people looking for a chance to return to TMC. That is why they are posting on social media against the party leaders."

"Party is keeping a close vigil on BJP Leader Rajib Banerjee's movement and it is up to the senior leaders from the party to decide what action could be taken against Rajib Banerjee if he turns rebel against the party and over his absence from the several organisational meetings," he stated.

Bhattacharya further slammed the TMC-led West Bengal government alleging it is good at criticizing the Centre on everything. "The state is getting economically weaker because of the present government," he added.

Close on the heels of Mukul Roy who recently returned to the Trinamool Congress, several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders including MP Sunil Mondal, Rajib Banerjee has voiced their criticism against the BJP.

Rajib Banerjee met with Trinamool Congress's state general secretary Kunal Ghosh at the latter's residence in Kolkata last month.

TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh had confirmed to ANI that seven to eight BJP MLA along with three MPs are in touch with TMC and wanted to rejoin the party.

"Seven to eight BJP MLA along with three MPs are in touch with TMC and they want to join the TMC. They have claimed that they are not happy in BJP as they are not getting space to serve the people," Ghosh had said. (ANI)

