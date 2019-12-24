Party will assess reasons for defeat in assembly elections: BJP's Jharkhand in-charge

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): A day after losing power in the state, BJP's Jharkhand co-in-charge Ram Vichar Netam on Tuesday said that the party will hold discussions to assess the reason for defeat in the assembly elections.

"There could be several reasons for the defeat. The party will hold meetings and assess the reasons for the same. Our government was dedicated towards the overall development of the state but we did not get the expected results," Netam told ANI.The BJP leader said that the party gave a corruption-free and development-driven government in the state."The BJP did not get a majority in the elections so Raghubar Das Ji submitted his resignation. In the last elections, people had given us the opportunity to run the government. We did our part," he said.When asked about former chief minister Raghubar Das' defeat on Jamshedpur (East) seat, Netam said: "Victory and loss are parts of democracy."Das not only lost the power in the state but was also defeated in his constituency by BJP rebel Saryu Roy, who had contested as an independent candidate.The BJP only managed to win 25 seats in the 81-seat assembly, where a party needs 41 seats for a majority.On the other hand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance, which also comprises of Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), bagged 49 seats. (ANI)