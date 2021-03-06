Party will do whatever it takes to save Kerala, West Bengal, says BJP MP chief

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Madhya Pradesh president VD Sharma on Saturday, replying to a question on the BJP's policy of not giving a ticket to anyone over the age of 75 and talks of Sreedharan being BJP's Chief Ministerial face in Kerala, said the party will do whatever it takes to save Kerala and West Bengal.



"The party will do what it has to do in Kerala and West Bengal because both states have to be saved like what we did in Madhya Pradesh," Sharma said in a press conference.

The BJP state president also said that they are in constant talks with the Centre about rising prices of petrol, diesel, and domestic gas cylinder, adding that the central government is also exploring its options.

Further speaking, he said the ongoing farmers' protest against three agricultural laws will not matter in poll-bound states.

"The central leadership has consistently been in talks with the farmers about the necessary changes. In most states, the farmers stand with those laws. It won't matter in the poll-bound states," Sharma added.

"Our party is ready for the MP civic body polls and we will bring out a manifesto after consulting intellectual class who think about the development of the city," he further added.

"We are trying to understand the problems of booth level workers by going to their house and having food with them," Sharma said.

"The manifesto that we will prepare for development, we will talk to the intellectual class who think about the development of the city," he added.

Responding to Kamal Nath's comment on his inexperience, Sharma said, "I respect Kamal Nath, he is a big industrialist. I accept I do not understand how to do corruption and how to manage it after doing it. But, my understanding of how to build my organisation is much more than Kamal Nath ji.

Sharma was on a visit to Indore in connection with the upcoming civic body polls in the state. (ANI)

