Party workers should at least get respect if not plum posts: Pilot

Jaipur, July 21 (IANS) Breaking a long silence on issues ranging from local to national, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday spoke on diverse issues like the present political crisis in Rajasthan and Punjab and also demanded a free probe on the phone tapping issue.

Pilot also criticised the government's claim in Parliament that no one died due to lack of oxygen in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Pilot said, "Those workers who sacrificed each and everything for the party, worked round the clock and were lathicharged, should at least get due respect if not any plum post. This is what our present president says and we also speak the same. In fact, everyone speaks the same," he said, adding that "In coming Assembly polls, we shall garner more votes. We have voiced our opinion in front of high command. AICC listened to our suggestions, formed a committee, and this committee called meetings too. All decisions shall be taken soon," he said.

AICC is taking all steps to bring a balance between governments and the organisation, he said, speaking on the crisis in the Punjab and Rajasthan Congress units.

He said, "We stand with the central leadership and are sure that AICC shall take necessary steps soon. We have had a detailed discussion with veteran leaders where we said that our opinion should be taken, no matter what the scenario is."

Pilot has been pitching for party workers who worked hard during Assembly polls, but the political appointments and Cabinet expansion has been awaited since last one year. He sparked a rebellion last year and was promised that his grudges will be resolved, however, things have not moved ever since.

Pilot also spoke on the alleged phone tapping issue and said that people want to know how the phones were hacked and information collected. The Congress will protest across the country in this regard. If there is nothing to hide, then a free and fair investigation should be done, Pilot said.

He also demanded an audit on COVID-19 deaths in the country and criticised the government's stand that no death was reported in India due to oxygen crisis.

"If there was no crisis, then why was the health minister removed? Let the central government do the audit," he added.

