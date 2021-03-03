Pashtuns protest at UN headquarters against rights violations in Pakistan

Geneva [Switzerland], March 3 (ANI): Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Europe branch on Tuesday (local time) organised a protest at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva against gross human rights violations committed by Pakistan Army on innocent Pashtuns.



Activists of PTM condemned the illegal arrests of Ali Wazir, Member of National Assembly (MNA) and leader of PTM, Hanif Pashteen, Yousaf Ali Khan, Owais Abdal, Idrees Khattak and more than 40 other PTM members who are languishing in prisons on false charges.

PTM, the human rights movement of the Pashtun community, also condemned the targetted killing of four women workers of a non-government organisation (NGO) by local Taliban in Mir Ali, North Waziristan region of Pakistan.

The activists also urged the United Nations to take notice of the enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings and arbitrary detentions of Pashtuns in Pakistan.

Recently, a group of Pashtuns joined exiled dissidents from Balochistan, Tibet, Hong Kong and Uyghur communities protested outside the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) headquarters in Paris urging action against Pakistan to remind the global body against Pakistan's continued support to terror groups and terror financing,

The FATF had last week retained Pakistan on its "grey list" till June after concluding that Islamabad failed to address its strategically important deficiencies, to fully implement the action plan that the watchdog had drawn up for Pakistan.

Pakistan's continuation on the 'grey list' means that it will not get any respite in trying to access finances in the form of investments and aid from international bodies including International Monetary Fund (IMF). Pakistan has been on the FATF's grey list since June 2018. (ANI)

