Passenger creates ruckus at Airport over RT-PCR report

According to IGI Airport police, the incident occurred on Monday when the Vistara air passenger sat in protest against the airline's staff after he was not allowed to board the flight.

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) A Mumbai-bound air passenger created a ruckus at Terminal-3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport (IGI) after he was barred from boarding the flight as he was not having mandatory RT-PCR report required for travelling.

It was also informed that the passenger misbehaved with the airport and airline staff and following which airline immediately called Aviation Security (CISF) at the airport.

"Seeing the out of control situation despite repeated requests made by Air staff, we finally decided to hand him over to the CISF. A complaint was filed with the Delhi Police for further action against the passenger," Airport official told IANS.

Police told IANS that Vistara Airline gave a complaint against passenger Suraj Panday, a resident of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, who came at IGI Airport's Vistara Airline counter for going to Mumbai by flight UK 933, but was not allowed as he had no RT-PCR test report.

Later he became violent and started shouting and also walked on the checking baggage belt and obstructed the working of Airline staff and other passengers. "Our staff also checked the CCTV footage which supported the version of the camplainant. Enquiry conducted so far and discussed with senior officer, accused Suraj Pandey committed offence U/s 92/93/97 DP act and again will not commit any congnizable offence," said Rajiv Ranjan (DCP) IGI Airport.

"Accused has his private business. Offence being bailable he was released on police bail and accused will be produce before the court through Kalandra for judicial verdict," Ranjan added.

