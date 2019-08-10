Passenger held with gold worth Rs 3.46 cr at airport in Hyderabad

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sat, Aug 10, 2019 19:44 hrs

Customs Department officials seized four gold bars concealed in four iron boxes at the airport in Hyderabad in Telangana.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The Intelligence Wing of Customs Department arrested a passenger and seized 9.21 kg gold worth about Rs 3.46 crore here at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport late on Friday night.


According to official sources, the accused had travelled from Dubai. He was arrested with four V-shaped gold bars worth Rs 3,46,48,096, they said.
The gold bars were concealed in four iron boxes in place of heating coils and the iron boxes were kept inside two checked-in baggage. (ANI)

