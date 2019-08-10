Passenger held with gold worth Rs 3.46 cr at airport in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The Intelligence Wing of Customs Department arrested a passenger and seized 9.21 kg gold worth about Rs 3.46 crore here at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport late on Friday night.



According to official sources, the accused had travelled from Dubai. He was arrested with four V-shaped gold bars worth Rs 3,46,48,096, they said.

The gold bars were concealed in four iron boxes in place of heating coils and the iron boxes were kept inside two checked-in baggage. (ANI)

