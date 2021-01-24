Passenger intercepted at Chennai Airport, 3 bundles of gold paste recovered

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 24 (ANI): One passenger was intercepted at an exit of Chennai Airport, Tamil Nadu on Saturday. On personal search, three bundles of gold paste weighing 310 grams were recovered from the rectum.



On extraction 271 grams of gold worth Rs 14 lakhs was recovered and seized under Customs Act.

In another case, nine passengers were arrested after 48 bundles of gold paste, weighing 7.72 kgs worth Rs 3.93 crores was recovered from their rectum.

Twelve gold cut bits weighing 386 grams and one gold chain weighing 74 grams have also been recovered. Total 8.18 kgs of gold worth Rs 4.16 crores was recovered. (ANI)

