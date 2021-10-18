Passengers escape unhurt as bus catches fire in Telangana

The private bus, which was moving towards Hyderabad from Chhattisgarh with 26 passengers, caught fire near Raghunathapally village in Jangaon district on National Highway 163. Noticing fumes emanating from the engine of the bus, the driver immediately stopped it and all passengers got down safely with their luggage.

Hyderabad, Oct 18 (IANS) Passengers of a Hyderabad-bound private bus had a narrow escape when the vehicle caught fire in Telangana's Jangaon district in early morning hours of Monday.

The bus was completely gutted in fire which was allegedly caused due to a short circuit. A fire tender rushed to the site to douse the flames.

A police official said they suspect short circuit to be the cause of the fire. The Police have registered a case and investigation has been ordered.

Meanwhile, an accident involving a private bus occurred in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The bus with 49 passengers moving towards Hyderabad from Poorumamilla in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh collided with a lorry near the Ring Road on the outskirts of Kurnool.

The bus passengers escaped unhurt but cleaner of the lorry was injured and was shifted to a hospital. Meanwhile, passengers of the private bus staged a protest at Kurnool Taluka Police station, demanding the private travels to arrange an alternate bus to Hyderabad.

