Passengers rush after SpiceJet, IndiGo shift operations to IGI's T3 terminal to avoid missing flights

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Due to increasing passenger frequency at T3 terminal of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and thorough frisking by security officials during peak morning hours, flyers are making their way to the airport much before the scheduled take-off to avoid any delay or missing their flights.

There has been a sudden rush in the number of passengers at T3 ever since SpiceJet and IndiGo shifted some of their domestic flights and took over the slots vacated by Jet Airways in this terminal.Sources said that around 16,000 domestic passengers have undergone security frisking by the CISF between 5 am to 9 am.Last week, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had tweeted, "SpiceJet and IndiGo have taken over the slots vacated by Jet Airways at IGIA's T3. However, the number of flights they have shifted to T3 is far less than the number Jet earlier operated from T3. Issue of traffic jam on the ramp is due to a heightened security alert."Meanwhile, GMR-led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Monday announced the enhancement of metro check-in facility for the passengers of three more airlines.Passengers of AirAsia, GoAir (international flights) and SpiceJet flying out of T3 can obtain their boarding passes at the metro check-in counters set up near the entrance of New Delhi metro station.The service has been extended by DIAL in collaboration with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as a part of its effort to provide an enhanced experience to its domestic and international passengers. The service is currently available for the flyers of Air India and Vistara. (ANI)