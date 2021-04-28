Passing of Manoj Das huge loss to the world of Odia, English writing: President Kovind

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the demise of Padma Shree and Padma Bhushan awardee, eminent litterateur Manoj Das from Odisha.



Taking to Twitter, the President said that the demise of Das is a huge loss to the world of Odia and English writing.

"The passing of Manoj Das is a huge loss to the world of Odia and English writing. His towering stature as a fiction writer, his simplicity and spirituality gave him a unique identity. A Padma Bhushan, he was given many prestigious awards. My condolences to his family and admirers," he tweeted.

Das passed away at the age of 87 years while undergoing treatment at a nursing home in Puducherry.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had paid their condolences to the deceased litterateur.

"Shri Manoj Das distinguished himself as a noted educationist, popular columnist, and prolific writer. He made rich contributions to English and Odia literature. He was a leading exponent of Sri Aurobindo's philosophy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

