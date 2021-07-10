Passing out parade of 190th Recruit Training Batch of 58 Gorkha Training Centre held in Shillong

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Passing Out Parade of the 190th Recruit Training Batch of 58 Gorkha Training Centre was held on Saturday at the Harish Parade Ground, Happy Valley in Shillong, marking the culmination of the rigorous recruit training program.



As per a statement, in the duration of the training, young boys were transformed into physically fit, mentally robust and professionally competent young soldiers of the Indian Army.

In the ceremony marked by an immaculate turnout and precision marching, 130 Recruits took the 'Oath of Affirmation'.

The Parade was reviewed by Colonel Vibhu Vashishtha, Officiating Commandant, 58 Gorkha Training Centre who congratulated the Young Soldiers for the successful completion of their training while also exhorting them to strive to be the finest soldiers of the Indian Army.

During the presentation ceremony, Recruit Ashish Roka was awarded the Overall Best Recruit of 5 GR (FF) and Recruit Rahul Singh Dhami was awarded Best Recruit of 8 GR. (ANI)

