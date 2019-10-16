Passing out parade of 2018 batch DSPs held at Amaravati

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The passing out parade of 2018 batch DSPs was held at APSP parade grounds in the state capital on Wednesday.



25 DSPs completed the 12-month long training program at Anantapuram Training Centre. Along with the new DSPs, 5 contingents took part in the march.



State Home Minister M Sucharita was the chief guest at the ceremony. DGP Gowtam Sawang accompanied the minister on the dais. Jessy Prasanti was the Parade Commander.





This is the first batch of DSPs who underwent training in Andhra Pradesh after the bifurcation of the state. Of the 25 DSPs, 14 are B Tech graduates, 4 are MBBS graduates, 1 is a PhD Doctorate, 2 are MCAs, 2 are postgraduates and 2 are graduates.



Medals and special achievement awards were distributed to various police officers on the occasion. (ANI)

