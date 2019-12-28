Passing out parade of IAF's 87 medical assistants held in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): A passing out parade of 87 Medical Assistants of Indian Air Force (IAF) was conducted on Saturday at Medical Training Centre Air Force in Bengaluru.

Air Commodore Charles Andrews was the Chief Guest on the occasion and reviewed the parade.

The parade marked the culmination of basic military training and training on professional skills of the passing out Medical Assistants. The air-warriors underwent training at Airmen Training School in Belagavi for 24 weeks, followed by medical training centre, Air Force Bengaluru for a period of 48 weeks.The training imparted at this Centre prepares Medical Assistants to extend aid in rendering life-saving emergency and comprehensive health care to personnel and families of Armed Forces personnel both during war and peace as well as in providing primary emergency care to civilians, as part of humanitarian assistance as disaster relief.Chief Guest Charles Andrews stressed upon the necessity for striving hard to fulfil the expectations of people who approach us for help and guidance. The Reviewing Officer congratulated the prize winners and passing out trainees and exhorted them to strive for excellence in their profession in the service.Leading Aircraftsman Aman Sharma bagged the trophies for the Best All-Rounder and Best in Trade, while the Best in Ground Service Training Trophy was bagged by Leading Aircraftsman Adarsh. (ANI)