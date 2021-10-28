Pasteur Institute to begin trial production of vaccines from Nov

Chennai, Oct 28 (IANS) Trial production of vaccines will begin at the Pasteur Institute at Coonoor from next month, the Centre has assured the Tamil Nadu government.

The Institute was closed several years back.

Union Minister of Family Health and Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, in a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on October 5, said the Pasteur Institute facility in Coonoor is at the qualification stage.