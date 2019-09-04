Paswan bans single-use plastic products in ministriy, PSUs

New Delhi (India), September 4 (ANI): Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday announced a complete ban on the use of single-use plastic in his ministry and all its PSUs including Food Corporation of India (FCI) from September 15.



The decision was taken at a high-level meeting with Secretaries of both the departments of Consumer Affairs and Food, top officials of FCI, Bureau of India Standards, MD of CWC along with other senior officials of the ministry.

"It was decided that all single-use plastic products will be completely banned in Ministry and its PSUs from September 15," an official statement said.

Paswan asked the officials to make alternate arrangements to ensure that the ban is effective.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech had urged citizens to eliminate the use of single-use plastic, besides suggesting that shopkeepers should provide eco-friendly bags to the customers.

Subsequently, in his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" address, the Prime Minister had said that the time has come for the citizens to join hands in curbing single-use plastic. (ANI)



