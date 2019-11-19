Paswan wades into Delhi water war with AAP

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Amid the raging water war in Delhi and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party questioning the report that found Delhi water to be of bad quality, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday tweeted details of the 11 places from where the water samples were collected.

Paswan tweeted: "AAP and its leaders have raised questions regarding the BIS report on water quality of Delhi, through various means. It is being questioned from where all these samples were being collected. Here you have the details of the 11 places from where water samples were collected with name and address."

The areas where water samples for testing were collected from are - Sri Siddhi Vinay Apartments, Burari, Krishi Bhawan, 12, Janpath, Mandoli, Pitam Pura, Ashok Nagar, Baba Colony of Burari, Mukund Pur, Seema Puri, Karawal Nagar and Janta Vihar of Delhi. 12, Janpath is the residence of Paswan himself. This salvo from the Union minister comes in the wake of the reported 'poor' quality of Delhi's drinking water featured in Parliament with two BJP MPs attacking Delhi's AAP government over it and the AAP questioning the same. A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed as "false and politically motivated" a report claiming that Delhi's water quality is poor, Paswan on Monday told the Lok Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked that the quality of potable water be tested throughout the country as part of the government's target to bring drinking water to every home by 2024. Paswan, who is of the BJP's ally LJP, said on Monday that the report on the drinking water quality, brought out by the Bureau of Indian Standards, was presented before the media on November 16. He said that Delhi featured at the bottom of the list, with 11 out of 11 samples failing on 19 parameters. abn/kr