Patience, dedication can crack civil service exam: Bihar DGP

Dispelling fear over the "difficult" stamp on the competitive examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for recruitment to various Civil Services of the government, including the Indian Administrative Service, Alok Raj said it was not impossible to crack though.

The DGP (Training and Bihar Police Academy), who was chief guest at the felicitation ceremony for the "Scholarship Test for Dynamic-30" on Monday, pointed out that qualifying the civil services examination is not an impossible task and one can easily get through the prestigious examination with dedication, patience and personal discipline.

He stressed upon time management for preparation and urged the students to remain aware about the ever changing examination pattern. He mentioned AMU alumni Jawed Usmani, a retired IAS officer, who had topped the civil services examination in 1978. Sharing his experiences, Raj stated that in 1988, another AMU alumnus, Manoj Yadav, cleared the UPSC examination with him, who is presently posted as DGP, Haryana. Raj also attended the cultural programme and recited poems of Gopal Das Neeraj and Basheer Badr. Later in the evening, Raj offered floral tribute to the founder of University Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and also took a round of the heritage buildings of the University.