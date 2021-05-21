Patient in UP found affected by White Fungus

Mau (Uttar Pradesh), May 21 (IANS) As the dreaded Black Fungus or Mucormycosis disease -- spreads across Uttar Pradesh, a case of White Fungus has been found in a patient from Mau district.

This is probably the first case of White Fungus that has been traced in India.

White fungus was detected in a 70-year-old man who had been earlier treated for Covid-19 at a Delhi hospital in April and was discharged following his recovery.