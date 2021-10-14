Patients availing free treatment under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 14 (ANI): As many as 1,397 patients have been provided free medical treatment in Poonch District Hospital under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), an official said.



Speaking to ANI, Maqsud Ahmed, Arogya Mitra at the hospital, over 5,700 'Golden cards' have been distributed to the needy.

"As many as 1,397 beneficiaries have received free treatment under the AB-PMJAY until now. Over 5700 'Golden cards' have been distributed to the needy. Every day 10-15 people beneficiaries come to the hospital for free treatment," he said.

"Around 25 dialysis patients are getting free treatment every month under the scheme. Other medical centres are also preparing Golden cards," he added.

Najuk Hussain, a patient, said, "I have Golden cards and I avail health treatment for free under the scheme. I am thankful to the government for providing free medical treatment." (ANI)

The 'Golden Card' containing all required information of the patient is required while availing the treatment at the empanelled hospital under AB-PMJAY.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is a flagship health scheme of the central government and provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. (ANI)

