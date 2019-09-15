Patna: 5 held with brown sugar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Patna Police on Saturday arrested five people here and seized around 300 grams of brown sugar from their possession.

"Four accused identified as - Kariman, Sonu, Ganesh and Santosh, were arrested after we found drug from their possession. During the investigation, we also got to know about the involvement of another person, Mithilesh Kumar who was also arrested. One of the arrested accused, Kariman is wanted in many police stations," Superintendent of Police East Patna, Jitendra Kumar told reporters here.



He also stated that 100 sachets of brown sugar were recovered from Mithilesh Kumar, who was arrested from Postal Park area.

A weighing machine, a tape machine, a motorcycle and mobile phones were also recovered from the arrested drug peddlers.

The police are investigating the case to know more about the accused and their source of the drug. (ANI)

