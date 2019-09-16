Patna: 8 people rescued from lift after being stranded for hours

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sep 16 (ANI): Eight people including women and children were rescued from the lift of a hotel here after being stranded in it for over an hour on Sunday night.

The occupants of the lift were rescued after breaking the glass.

Rampyari Devi, one of the women who were stranded in the lift said, "We were inside the lift for about one and half hour. Eight people including children were stuck in the lift".



Relatives of those stranded alleged of carelessness on the part of hotel management and informed the police.

Police Inspector Satyendra Yadav visited the hotel and said, "We will register a complaint and action as per rules will be taken. Prima facie, it appears that there was carelessness from hotel management."

Hotel manager, however, stated that it was a technical fault and all necessary steps were being taken to resolve the same.

Hotel Manager Ashish Singh said, "It was a technical problem. Our technician was called to make the lift functional. Yet some people broke the lift."


