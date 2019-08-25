Patna: Anant Singh brought to Barh court

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Independent MLA from Mokama, Anant Singh, was on Sunday brought to the court in Barh subdivision here in connection with the recovery of an AK-47 from his residence in Patna.

Singh, who surrendered before Delhi's Saket Court on Friday, will be produced before Barh court in Patna on August 26.



The Mokama MLA is being kept under tight security and his supporters are not being allowed to come near the court premises.

A Delhi court had on Saturday granted two-day transit remand of the MLA to Bihar Police.

Police had sought four-day remand.

An AK-47 and 26 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from Singh's Patna residence.

The court also issued directions to the airport authority and security personal (CISF) to co-operate with Bihar police during the transit.

Singh had allegedly gone absconding after an FIR was lodged against him under the newly amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (UAPA) Act. He later surrendered in front of Saket court. (ANI)

