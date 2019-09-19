Patna: Bashistha Narain Singh files nomination for JD(U) state president post

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) leader Bashistha Narain Singh on Thursday filed nomination here for the post of party state president.

He submitted his nomination papers with the election officer at the party headquarters. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done today.

State Minister Shyam Rajak, Rajya Sabha member RCP Singh and JD (U) spokesperson Sanjay Singh were present on the occasion.



Singh is the longest-serving state president of JD(U). He had first assumed this post in 2010. (ANI)

