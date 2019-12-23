Patna: Bharat Bachao Morcha take out march in support of CAA

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): A march in the favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was taken out here on Monday, under the aegis of 'Bharat Bachao Morcha' (BBM).

Members of BJP-RSS and others also participated in the march.



"The nationalist front BBM is taking out a march in support of CAA. People from all castes and communities are participating in this march," a supporter said.

"This march will spread the message of peace. We are against the opposition parties' efforts to disrupt peace and spread violence. Today, the common people are against the dictatorship of the opposition," another supporter participating in the rally said.

The amended Citizenship Act seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

