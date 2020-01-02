Patna: Bihar CM participates in 353rd birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar participated in the 353rd birth anniversary celebrations of tenth Sikh Guru Guru Gobind Singh at the Takht Harmandir Sahib premises here on Thursday.

"Guru Gobind Singh was born in Bihar and thus it is the people of Bihar's duty to serve all Sikh devotees. We had celebrated the 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Govind Singh in January 2017 in which Sikh devotees from around the country and world had participated," the Chief Minister said.

"People who come here realise that Guru Gobind Singh was not only a Guru of Sikh religion but of the entire humanity," he added.The Chief Minister said that Rajgir hosted 550th birth anniversary of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev in December 2019."Guru Nanak Dev Ji had conducted a journey across the four directions of the country during his lifetime. Firstly, he reached Patna during his visit to eastern India. The Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev will be conducted every year in Rajgir," Kumar said."The timing of Prakash Guru Parab of Guru Govind Singh Ji is close to that of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. So, devotees will be able to visit both Prakash Guru Parab's within a few days," he added.The Chief Minister said that artefacts and memoirs related to Guru Gobind Singh will be kept in the Bihar museum so that people will know about the tenth Sikh Guru.Jathedars and Bihar government officials along with several devotees were also present at the venue. (ANI)