Patna: FIR against five Bihar Museum officials for alleged ticket money embezzlement

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against five officials of the Bihar Museum over alleged irregularities in printing and sale of museum tickets.

The complaint was filed by Museum Director Mohammad Yusuf who alleged that on internal audit a "big discrepancy" was found in the printing and sale of museum tickets.



Additional Secretary Jai Prakash Narayan Singh, former accountant Yogendra Prasad Pal, and Museum President Collection Maumita Ghosh are among the five officials against whom the complaint was lodged.

The said scam came to light during an internal audit.

Reportedly, the entry ticket for the museum costs Rs 100, but initially the tickets were sold without any number on them. Later, when numbering was made compulsory, the accused persons printed 'four tickets of the same number', of which the amount of one ticket was given to the museum and the rest was pocketed by them. (ANI)

