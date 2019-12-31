Patna: JD(U)'s Prashant Kishor takes jibe at Sushil Modi, cites 2015 assembly results

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) vice president and political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday took a jibe at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi reminding him of the 2015 assembly election results and the situation that led to Sushil Modi being sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of State.

Taking to Twitter, Kishor outlined that in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership and the role of JD(U) as the biggest party was decided by the people of Bihar and not by the leader of another party or top leadership.



"It is a pleasant experience to hear lectures on political dignity and ideology from Sushil Kumar Modi, who became Deputy Chief Minister even after the defeat in 2015," he added.

This comes after the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar earlier on Twitter wrote that the 2020 Assembly elections in the state will be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar.

'The decision regarding the seat-sharing will be taken by the top leadership of both parties on time,' said Sushil Modi outlining that "there is no problem". (ANI)

