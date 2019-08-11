Patna: Muslim women welcome Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was welcomed by Muslim women here on Sunday.

"Patna is my city. Muslim women from the world are congratulating me. When I came to Patna, they expressed their desire to meet me. So, I called them. They are very happy. There is a sense of freedom in them," he said while talking to ANI.



Terming Modi government's decision to bring Triple Talaq Bill as a decision of "humanity and justice", the Minister said, "It was a decision of humanity and justice which Modi government made. Women are feeling independent and praising our government."

Asked about the Central government's new move to scrap Article 370, he said, "People of Kashmir are with Modi and with the new step."

On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband. (ANI)

