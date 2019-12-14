Patna: Prashant Kishor to meet Nitish Kumar today

Patna (Bihar), Dec 14 (ANI): Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader and poll strategist Prashant Kishor is slated to meet Bihar Chief Minister and party chief Nitish Kumar here on Saturday.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of Kishor speaking out openly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 even while his party JDU helped the Bill sail through both the Houses of Parliament.

There is also an apparent difference of opinion in the party over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.Expressing his views against the aforementioned Act that tends to provide Indian Citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Kishor gave a clarion call to the Chief Minister's of 16 non-BJP ruled states to reject the amended Citizenship Act."The majority prevailed in Parliament. Now beyond judiciary, the task of saving the soul of India is on 16 Non-BJP CMs as it is the states who have to operationalise these acts. 3 CMs (Punjab/Kerala/WB) have said NO to CAB and NRC. Time for others to make their stand clear," Kishor had Tweeted.Meanwhile, according to party sources Janata Dal (United) (JDU) MLC Gulam Rasool Balyawi has also got a call from Bihar Chief Minister's office. Yesterday he had participated in a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act.According to the Act, members of the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.Rajya Sabha cleared the legislation on Wednesday after the Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on Monday.The passage of CAB trigged protest in Northeastern states and curfew was imposed in some areas. (ANI)