Patna: Tejashwi Yadav participates in rally against CAA and NRC

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav participated in the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) rally in Patna against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 on Saturday and led a crowd of protesters gathered to raise their voice against the new law.



The mega rally is the part of "Bihar Bandh" call given by the RJD against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019. Following the bandh, protesters broke barricades and created a roadblock on the road during a demonstration here.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Yadav on Friday appealed to the people of the state to participate in the Bihar bandh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Saturday.

"Bihar will be closed tomorrow. So I appeal to the people for their support," he had told ANI.

Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

