Patna: Tejashwi Yadav protests against Citizenship Amendment Bill, terms it 'unconstitutional'

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): On the day when the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is tabled in the Rajya Sabha, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, along with other party leaders and workers, on Wednesday sat in protest against it.

"Citizenship Amendment Bill is unconstitutional. It has been clearly written in the Constitution of India that the country cannot be divided on the basis of religion," Yadav told ANI here.The RJD leader also criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his party MPs supporting the bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday."Some JDU leaders are raising questions against the Citizenship Amendment Bill a day after it got passed in the Lok Sabha. It is all part of drama. Nobody in JDU has the courage to go against Nitish Kumar. Nitishji has compromised by supporting the Bill just to remain in power," Yadav said."He will have to answer to the people of Bihar, for his stand on Article 370 and CAB among others," he added.The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today.After heated discussions spanning seven hours, the Bill was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 in the Lower House on Monday. (ANI)