Patna College students make safety bracelet for women

Sonali Mishra, Anamika Singh, Khusboo Kumari, Anjali Rai, and Noor Fatima developed the bracelet over a period of 7 months. The bracelet will help women to protect themselves from eve teasing, molestation, and sexual assault.

Patna, May 21 (IANS) Five students of Patna Women's College prepared a safety bracelet to help women in crisis situations.

"We have given the name 'safelet' having features to start an inbuilt alarm with one touch and its sound can be heard within a one km radius. Moreover, it will also send alert messages to mobile numbers registered with it," said Sonali Mishra, one of the team members.

"After pressing the alarm, local police can track the victim through GPS and Google map to save their lives," she said.

The cost of the project was Rs 4,000. The students were the finalists in a national innovation contest organized every year by the education and innovation cell of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). Their's was the only team from Bihar.

Now, Innovation cell will grant Rs 10 lakh to these students for further projects.

--IANS

ajk/in