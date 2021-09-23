Patna gym trainer attack: Doctor and his wife arrested

The SHO of Kadam Kuan confirmed the arrest of the Singh couple. The officer, however, did not reveal further details on the investigation. "The details about the arrest will be shared by senior officials of the case later on," he said.

Patna, Sep 23 (IANS) Patna police arrested a doctor, Rajiv Kumar Singh, and his wife Khusboo Singh in connection with a case of attempt to murder of gym trainer Vikram Singh.

Sources have said that Patna police managed to arrest the shooters and spotter who had executed the crime on September 18. They have reportedly admitted before police that they were hired by the Singhs to kill Vikram Singh.

Patna police have strong evidence against the couple. The sleuths have also scanned call details of Khusboo Singh and Vikram Singh and it appeared that the former called more than 110 times in the last 8 months. Most of the calls came late at night.

Unidentified shooters had attacked the 25-year-old gym trainer in Kadam Kuan locality on September 18. Vikram was on his way to the gym in Patna market on a scooty. When he reached KadamKuan Budha Murti, unidentified assailants opened fire on him.

Vikram sustained five gunshot injuries, two in hands, two in leg and one in hip area. He, despite being hit, did not stop the scooty at the crime scene and reached a private hospital. The doctors of the private hospital refused to admit him in the hospital. Then he drove the scooty to PMCH which was 2.5 km away from that hospital. The police said that as he did not stop the scooty at a crime scene, the shooters failed to take appropriate shots at the right place of the body to kill Vikram.

Following the incident, Vikram, in a statement to the police, alleged that Dr Rajiv Kumar Singh and his wife Khusboo Singh made a conspiracy to kill him.

According to a senior official, Vikram was earlier a gym trainer in Boring canal road where Khusboo Singh also came for fitness. She fell in love with Vikram despite being married.

"As her husband also learnt about the affair, as per the statement of Vikram, Dr Raviv Singh threatened him with dire consequences to stay away from Khusboo Singh. Due to his threat, he left the job of Boring canal road gym and joined Patna market's gym," said a senior official of Kadam Kuan police station.

Khusboo Singh, on the other hand, reportedly wanted to carry on a physical relationship with Vikram Singh.

Vikram's brother also gave a statement to police. He pointed out an incident when Khusboo Singh reached at his house and created a scene after Vikram refused to meet her. The incident took place three months ago.

Vikram Singh has done some modeling assignments. He also worked in Bhojpuri and Hindi albums.

Rajiv Kumar Singh was a vice president of JDU state medical wing. He was sacked from the party after his name came in this case. He is a physiotherapist and has a private clinic in Boring canal road, Patna. He has a number of photographs with bollywood personalities and cricketers that are placed in his clinic.

--IANS

ajk/in