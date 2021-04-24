Patna hospital logs 62 Covid deaths in 3 days

Patna, April 24 (IANS) The Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna has reported 62 Covid fatalities in the last three days, officials said on Saturday.

The rising number of Covid-related deaths in the state capital has sent the health administration into a tizzy.

The NMCH logged 21 fatalities on Saturday, while 17 and 24 patients died on Thursday and Friday, respectively.