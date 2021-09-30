Patna industrialist stabbed to death

Raju Jaiswal was on the way to his glass factory in Patna Sahib when at Chamdoria, three assailants attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and stabbed him several times, killing him on the spot.

Patna, Sep 30 (IANS) A prominent Patna industrialist was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in the city's Patna Sahib area on Thursday evening, police said.

After committing the crime, the assailants fled from the spot before local residents could react.

Local residents blocked Ashok Rajpath for an hour, shouting slogans against the "pathetic law and order situation" in the area. They only ended the protest after senior police officials reach there and assured quick action in this matter.

A Patna city police station official said: "We have sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem examination and are investigating the incident. We are scanning the CCTV cameras of the area to find out clues about the attackers. The statements of eyewitnesses have also been recorded."

"We are scanning the call details to find out unusual calls came on his number, for threats or extortion. The investigation is underway with all angles," he said.

