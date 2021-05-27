Patna police search for woman who offers bikes on rent for crimes

Patna, May 27 (IANS) The Patna police have launched a manhunt to nab a woman who offers a 'bike on rent' service to criminals.

The matter came to light after a man was nabbed with a stolen LPG cylinder under the jurisdiction of Patrakar Nagar police station.

"During investigation, the accused Amar Kumar disclosed that he had taken a bike on rent from a woman named Pushpa Kumari, who is popular as 'didi' among the local criminals, to execute the crime.