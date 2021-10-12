Patna registers rise in vector-borne diseases, slump in Covid cases

On Sunday, the health department of Patna registered seven positive cases of dengue. Two patients were in Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) campus, and one each in Rajendra Nagar, Mahendru, Gulzarbagh, Khasmahal and Punpun.

Patna, Oct 12 (IANS) Patna has recorded a surge in cases of vector-borne diseases like dengue, while registering a decline in the city's coronavirus graph.

Earlier, dengue cases were detected in rural areas like Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur, Fatuha, Bihta, Punpun, Vikram, Pandarak and Phulwarisharif.

Vinod Kumar Chaudhary, the malaria officer of Patna, said that the total number of dengue cases reached 68 in Bihar's capital city. Besides, three cases of Chikungunya, and two cases of Japanese Encephalitis were also recorded.

Sources said that the health department is concerned as the cases are coming from rural and urban areas. It may also rise in the next few days due to the Dussehra festival.

According to an official, the civic bodies and health department jointly carried out fogging in 55 places mostly in urban areas.

"As the cases are surging in Patna, we have initiated testing through rapid kits of patients who complain about joint pain, high fever, pain in eyes etc," Chaudhary said.

"As a large number of patients are also approaching private labs, we have directed them to submit the report to the civil surgeon office as well. We have appealed to residents of Patna to keep their respective areas clean so that water would not accumulate there," he said.

