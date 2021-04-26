Patna Rly station master commits suicide after killing wife

Patna, April 26 (IANS) A man allegedly killed his wife over a personal dispute in Bihar's capital Patna, near the Patrakar Nagar police station, and then committed suicide by jumping off the balcony of his flat. The man worked as a railway station master at Patna Junction.

A police official said Atul Lal was a 50-year-old resident of Chitragupta Nagar, who had a fight with his 45-year-old wife Tulika Kumari on Monday morning over some personal issue. Following the scuffle, Atul allegedly killed his wife by slashing her throat with a sharp object and then committed suicide.