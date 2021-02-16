Patna: School principal gets death penalty for raping student

Patna: A Patna court has awarded the death penalty to a private school principal for raping and impregnating his 11-year-old student in the year 2018.

The court also ordered Rs 15 lakh compensation to the girl.

A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on the accused identified as Arvind Kumar. Co-convict Abhishek Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000. The sentences were given on Monday.



The judgment was given by Additional Special judge-cum-special judge POCSO Act, Awadesh Kumar.

The judgment read, "Considering the nature of this case against the main accused Arvind Kumar, who has committed rape with the victim, I am unable to impose the sentence less than Capital. Hence, I impose death penalty against the convict Arvind Kumar for offences u/s 376 (DB), u/s 6 of POCSO Act read with 120 (B) of IPC and fine of Rs 1 lakh. Convict Arvind Kumar further sentenced u/s 506 of IPC Rigorous Imprisonment for two years and fine of Rs 5,000. The death sentence shall not be executed without confirmation by the Honourable Court Patna as per provision u/s 366 of Cr.P.C."

"So far as co-convict Abhishek Kumar is concerned, his act was to common intention to commit rape with the victim by his Principal Arvind Kumar. So I impose Life Imprisonment and fine of Rs 50,000 for the offence u/s 376 (DB) read with Section 120 (B) of IPC to convict namely Abhishek Kumar," the judgment from the court read.

According to the judgment, the prosecution case in short, the informant who is the mother of the victim has given a written petition to the SHO, Mahila police station Gardanibagh, Patna, with the allegation that her daughter, about 11 years old, is a student of class 5 in a school in Phulwarisharif. The informant further stated that principal of the school, Arvind Kumar, resident of Phulwarisharif, committed sexual offence with her daughter. Arvind Kumar also made a video of such occurrence and on the pretext to make viral the videograph, he blackmailed her daughter.

As per the judgment, it has been further stated that another teacher Abhishek Kumar, resident of Phulwarisharif, Patna, also helped and associated in committing rape by the principal Arvind Kumar.

Arvind Kumar regularly called the victim on the pretext of checking her handwriting and committed sexual offence, the judgment noted.

According to the judgment, due to fear, the victim does not want to go to school and when asked by her mother, the victim stated the events in which the school principal committed sexual offence with her that resulted in her getting pregnant. When the victim started vomiting, the informant conducted a pregnancy test and it was found to be positive.

The judgment added, it is stated further by the informant that the accused committed sexual offence with the victim at knifepoint.