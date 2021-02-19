Patole row: Cong says it won't stop shooting or release of films

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) A day after Maharashtra state President Nana Patole said that Congress workers will not allow shooting and release of films by Amitabh Bachhan and Akshay Kumar, Congress Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the party respects freedom of speech but raised questions about the two actors.

He said the cause of concern is that many celebs have been tweeting in a simlar patten in favour of fhe government.

He assured that Congress workers will not obstruct films or shooting of Bachchan and Kumar. "The Congress believes in freedom of speech. I have spoken to Nana Patole and he has assured that no such thing (stopping shooting or release) will happen."

The Maharashtra Congress had on Thursday warned that it would stop shooting or screening of Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar films as "they have failed to speak up" on burning public issues.

In a strong statement, Patole said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hiked petrol-diesel-gas prices exorbitantly, while farmers have been protesting outside Delhi for the past nearly three months. However, in the midst of these grave crises, many celebs including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay, who had raised their voices against the Congress-led UPA Government in the past on various issues, are now absolutely silent. He warned that the party would stop their film shootings/screenings for keeping aloof.

"The Modi regime has hiked fuel prices with petrol going up to Rs 100, domestic cooking gas cylinders up to Rs 800. Life has become miserable for the common masses. Even the farmers are protesting outside Delhi, demanding the revoking of the three new farm laws," Patole said.

