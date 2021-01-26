Patriotic fervour marks Republic Day celebrations in Jharkhand

Chief Minister Hemant Soren took the salute at the Police Lines in the second state capital Dumka.

Ranchi, Jan 26 (IANS) Patriotic fervour marked the celebrations on the 72nd Republic Day in Jharkhand on Tuesday, with Governor Draupadi Murmu hoisting the tricolour at Morbabadi ground in Ranchi.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that his government was working with dedication to ensure social justice and development in the state.

"The last one year was challenging due to COVID-19, but we fought the pandemic and succeeded in controlling it. COVID-19 has affected the state's socio-economic condition. Despite this, the state launched many schemes and policies. The state also started to waive outstanding loans of farmers," he said.

The Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Rules 2021 have been formulated while under the Mukya Mantri Rozgar Srijan, loans of Rs 25 lakh would be provided to unemployed youths for job creation," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Sports Officers were appointed in all 24 districts of Jharkhand to promote sports among the youths.

