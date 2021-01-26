Patriotic fervour marks Republic Day celebrations in T'gana

She unfurled the national flag at the main official celebration held in the historic Public Gardens, adjacent to State Assembly in the heart of the city.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan led the state in the celebrations held in the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his cabinet colleagues, senior defence, police and civil officials attended the main event.

For a second consecutive year, the main official celebration was not held at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, which has been the venue for decades.

It's not just the venue but also the format of the main ceremony which was changed.

Like last year, there was no march past, no parade review by the chief guest, no tableaux or cultural programmes by school children. This year, the event was held with Covid-19 protocol.

The parade, comprising couple of contingents from Indian Air Force and police, presented salute to the governor on her arrival, followed by flag hoisting and contingents marching off.

The ceremony was held in the oldest park built in 1846 by Sixth Nizam Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, the ruler of then Hyderabad State.

It was organised in the backdrop of Jubliee Hall, considered an architectural masterpiece and built in 1913 during the reign of Seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan.

The venue was shifted following the decision of the chief minister that the Independence Day, Republic Day and State Formation Day celebrations be held in a place that would not cause any inconvenience to the people.

After formation of Telangana in 2014, Rao had shifted the venue of Independence Day parade from Parade Grounds to historic Golconda Fort to highlight the rich cultural heritage of Telangana.

The chief minister paid tributes to martyrs' at Martyrs' Memorial at Parade Grouds, Secunderabad and also hoisted the national tricolour at his official residence Pragati Bhavan.

Republic Day celebrations were also held at State Assembly where Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy hoisted the national flag. Speaking on the occasion, he said the state was marching ahead on the path of progress.

Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy unfurled the tricolour at Council premises.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Hima Kohli led the celebration at the High Court.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar unfurled the national flag held atop BRK Bhavan, the temporary state secretariat near Hussain Sagar. Senior officials attended the programme.

Additional Director General of Police B. Bala Naga Devi hoisted the national flag at DGP office.

Republic Day celebrations were also held at the offices of political parties.

At Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party general secretary K. Keshav Rao hoisted the tricolour. Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali and other TRS leaders were present.

At the BJP office, party's state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar led the celebrations. Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy attended Republic Day programmes at various places in the city.

Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi hoisted the national flag at Madina circle in the old city. The Hyderabad MP attended another programme at Jamiatul Mominath, an Islamic seminary for women.

--IANS

ms/pgh